Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Suffers sprained ankle
Nance sprained his right ankle during Thursday's practice, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.
It's unknown if Nance will be forced to miss any time, but his status for Cleveland's season opener Wednesday in Toronto is certainly up in the air. More updates on his ankle should emerge as Wednesday approaches.
