Nance has been ruled out for the second half of Monday's game against the Pacers due to a jaw injury, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Nance took a shot to the face, and while the extent of the injury is not yet known, the Cavs will exercise caution by holding him out.
