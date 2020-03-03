Nance scored 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 126-113 loss to the Jazz.

Getting another start with both Andre Drummond (calf) and Tristan Thompson (knee) in street clothes, Nance set a new season high in assists en route to a very productive night. The 27-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 9.7 boards, 4.7 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.7 steals over his last three starts, making him a strong DFS option any time he finds himself in the larger role.