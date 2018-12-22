Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Third straight double-double
Nance scored 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to the Raptors.
He's been thriving on the glass since replacing Tristan Thompson (foot) at center for the Cavs, recording a double-double in four of six starts while averaging 10.8 points, 11.3 boards, 5.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.3 blocks. The assists are especially surprising and, while it's a small sample, if Nance continues posting solid numbers he may carve out a bigger role for himself even after Thompson returns.
