Nance (knee) will travel with the Cavaliers to New Orleans for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans and be re-evaluated following morning shootaround, Spencer Davies of BBallInsiders reports.

Nance was forced out of Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a knee injury, but there seems to be optimism he could take the floor Wednesday. If he misses time, Jaron Blossomgame, Jalen Jones and Ante Zizic figure to see more run.