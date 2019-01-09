Nance (knee) will travel with the Cavaliers to New Orleans for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans and be re-evaluated following morning shootaround, Spencer Davies of BBallInsiders reports.

Nance was forced out of Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a knee injury, but there seems to be optimism he could take the floor Wednesday. If he misses time, Jaron Blossomgame, Jalen Jones and Ante Zizic figure to see more run.

More News
Our Latest Stories