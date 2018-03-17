Cavaliers' Larry Nance: To miss Saturday's contest
Nance (hamstring) will remain out Saturday against the Bulls, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Nance will miss his second straight game after suffering a hamstring injury Tuesday against the Suns. The Cavaliers don't believe the injury is serious, so he'll likely be a game-time decision for Cleveland's next matchup with Milwaukee on Monday.
