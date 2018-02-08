Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Traded to Cleveland

Nance and Jordan Clarkson will be traded from the Lakers to the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a protected first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nance has spent his first three seasons with the Lakers, largely playing a complementary reserve role off the bench with minutes in the low 20s. He's prided for his athletic ability and defensive prowess, which is something the Cavaliers have severely lacked so far this season. Look for Nance to come off the bench, though he immediately upgrades a frontcourt that is without Kevin Love (hand) for the next eight weeks or so. His exact workload is still a bit unclear, so this will be a situation to monitor over the next few weeks or so. All that said, Nance's role doesn't appear as if it will be changing much to what he saw in Los Angeles.