Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Traded to Cleveland
Nance and Jordan Clarkson will be traded from the Lakers to the Cavaliers in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a protected first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Nance has spent his first three seasons with the Lakers, largely playing a complementary reserve role off the bench with minutes in the low 20s. He's prided for his athletic ability and defensive prowess, which is something the Cavaliers have severely lacked so far this season. Look for Nance to come off the bench, though he immediately upgrades a frontcourt that is without Kevin Love (hand) for the next eight weeks or so. His exact workload is still a bit unclear, so this will be a situation to monitor over the next few weeks or so. All that said, Nance's role doesn't appear as if it will be changing much to what he saw in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-digit rebounds off bench•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Contributes 15 points Sunday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Active Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Listed as probable Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Questionable with hip pointer•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-doubles off bench Monday•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...