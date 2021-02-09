Nance (finger) underwent successful surgery Monday and is expected to miss the next six weeks.

Nance was initially given a timetable of 4-to-6 weeks following surgery, but the Cavs announced after the procedure that the forward would remain out for approximately six weeks. Cleveland also noted that Nance "will undergo a period of rest and rehab," as expected. Expect the team to reveal more about Nance's rehab as he begins to take steps in the right direction.