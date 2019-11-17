Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Unlikely for Sunday
Nance (thumb) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the 76ers, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
An official decision on Nance's status probably won't come until shortly before the 3 p.m. ET tipoff, but the 26-year-old looks on track to miss his first game of the season. Meanwhile, fellow big man Ante Zizic (foot) is listed as probable and is the most likely candidate to replace Nance as the main backup to starting center Tristan Thompson.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Aggravates thumb injury•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Narrowly misses double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Scores 15 in 15 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Disappointing night Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Plays 30 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.