Nance (thumb) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the 76ers, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

An official decision on Nance's status probably won't come until shortly before the 3 p.m. ET tipoff, but the 26-year-old looks on track to miss his first game of the season. Meanwhile, fellow big man Ante Zizic (foot) is listed as probable and is the most likely candidate to replace Nance as the main backup to starting center Tristan Thompson.