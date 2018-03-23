Play

Nance (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

With Nance able to participate in shootaround, the big man now has a chance to suit up Friday night after he was initially ruled out. Look for Nance to test out the hamstring injury one more time during pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is made.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories