Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Views hamstring as non-issue
Nance, who missed most of the second half of the Cavaliers' 129-107 victory over the Suns on Tuesday with a tight right hamstring, said that he was "fine" after the contest, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Cavaliers head coach more or less agreed with Nance's assessment, saying that the third-year player had been dealing with the issue for a few days. Lue may have just used the blowout victory as an opportunity to find some rest for Nance, who had averaged 31.3 minutes per game over the previous four contests with few other frontcourt options available for the Cavaliers. With Tristan Thompson expected to miss at least the Cavs' next two games and Kevin Love (hand) targeting a March 23 return, Nance looks to have some leash in his role as the club's primary center.
