Nance will come off the bench to make his Cavaliers debut during Sunday's contest against the Celtics, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

All of the new Cavaliers acquired at Thursday's trade deadline will be in action for Sunday's contest against the Celtics. Nance will presumably get reserve minutes behind Tristan Thompson at center, though could also spend some time at power forward too. In 22.0 minutes per game with the Lakers this season, Nance has posted 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a combined 1.9 steals/blocks.