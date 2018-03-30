Nance will start at power forward for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer John Michael reports.

The Cavaliers have started Jeff Green at power forward over the last few weeks, but are opting to switch things up against the Pelicans on Friday. For that reason, Nance will get the call with the top unit, which could result in him seeing a slight uptick in the 19.3 minutes he's averaged over the last four games. At this point, it remains unclear if this is a one-game experiment or if Nance will stick with the top unit moving forward.