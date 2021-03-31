Nance (illness) will not play in Thursday's game against Philadelphia.
An illness kept Nance out of practice Wednesday, and it will now cause him to miss a second consecutive game. There's a chance the Cavs could get Kevin Love (calf) back Thursday, but even if that's the case, he'd likely face a strict minutes limit. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein and Dean Wade to once again handle a large portion of the minutes up front.
