Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Will not return Tuesday
Nance will not return to Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a knee injury, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Nance limped back to the locker room minutes after tip-off and will be unable to return. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but his status for the second end of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Pelicans is certainly in the air. Expect an update on his status once more information is provided.
