Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Will play, come off bench Friday
Nance (hamstring) will play and come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Suns, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Nance has missed the past four straight contests while nursing right hamstring soreness, but will make his return Friday. It's not exactly clear what his role will be, as Friday marks one of the only times the team has been at full health since Nance was dealt to Cleveland.
