Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Will play off bench
Nance (knee) return to action in a reserve role in Friday's game against the Heat, Spencer Davies Basketball Insiders reports.
Given his lengthy absence and reserve role, Nance will presumably be on some type of minute restriction Friday. Barring any setbacks, he figures to see backup center minutes behind Ante Zizik as he works his way back into the swing of things.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: 'Good chance' to play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Could miss up to two weeks•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: To be re-evaluated post-shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Will not return Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Limps to locker room•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....