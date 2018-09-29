Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Will start against smaller centers
Head coach Ty Lue said Nance will start against smaller, more agile centers this season, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
On the other side of things, fellow big man Tristan Thompson will work with the starting five against taller bigs throughout the year. It sounds like the game-to-game lineup will change depending on the opposing matchup, so look for both Nance and Thompson to alternate with the top group all year long. The Cavaliers have made it known that they'd like to sign Nance to an extension soon, which suggests the team likes his long-term upside and could get him as much run as possible during the upcoming campaign. Still, the timeshare does stunt Nance's fantasy value for the short term.
