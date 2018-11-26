Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Will start Monday
Nance will get the start Monday against the Timberwolves.
With usual starter David Nwaba (knee) out for Monday's game, Nance will get the start in order to combat Minnesota's strong frontcourt presence. The severity of Nwaba's injury is unknown at this point, but if he is forced to miss time Nance will be in line for an uptick in run, although not necessarily a surefire starting spot. On the year, Nance has managed 7.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 21 minutes per game.
