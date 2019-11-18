Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Won't play Monday
Nance (thumb) will sit out Monday's game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Nance will miss a second-straight game as he continues to rehab from a left thumb sprain. Look for Ante Zizic to see extended run until Nance returns.
