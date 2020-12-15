Nance (jaw) won't travel with the team for Wednesday and Friday's preseason games against the Knicks, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
Nance took a blow to the face during Monday's preseason game against the Pacers, and while the extent of the injury isn't known, he'll miss the remaining preseason contests for Cleveland. The 27-year-old power forward could make his return for the regular season opener Dec. 23 against Charlotte.
