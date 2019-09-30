Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Working on three-point range
Nance worked to refine his three-point shot over the summer, Chris Manning of Fear the Sword reports.
At media day Monday, Nance said he took roughly 20,000 three-pointers over the summer as he prepares to spend more time on the perimeter under new coach John Beilein. A year ago, Nance took a career-high (by far) 98 three-pointers, but given Monday's comments, it appears he's prepared to top that number -- and perhaps by a significant margin. For his career, Nance is a 29.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc, but he hit at nearly a 34 percent clip in 2018-19.
