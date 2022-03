Markkanen closed Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Hornets with 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Despite shooting just 30.0 percent overall from the field, Markkanen managed just enough to reach double figures offensively for a fourth straight matchup. During that span dating back to Feb. 24, the forward is averaging 16.8 points and is 11 of his last 28 from distance.