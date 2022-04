Markkanen recorded 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-12 3PT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in Friday's 107-101 loss to Atlanta.

Cleveland fell just short despite Markkanen's six three-pointers and near double-double. The Arizona product averaged 14.8 points on 44.5 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from deep this season.