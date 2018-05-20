Cavaliers' LeBron James: All around effort in Game Three demolition

James had 27 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-86 victory over Boston.

James finally received some support from his teammates resulting in a somewhat subdued yet still spectacular performance in Game Three. James only took 12 shot attempts for the game as the lead blew out early and the Celtics never really got anything going. Cavaliers fans will be hoping for more of the same on Monday when they look to level the series at 2-2 heading back to Boston.