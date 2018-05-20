Cavaliers' LeBron James: All around effort in Game Three demolition
James had 27 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-86 victory over Boston.
James finally received some support from his teammates resulting in a somewhat subdued yet still spectacular performance in Game Three. James only took 12 shot attempts for the game as the lead blew out early and the Celtics never really got anything going. Cavaliers fans will be hoping for more of the same on Monday when they look to level the series at 2-2 heading back to Boston.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Explodes in disappointing Game Two loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Shockingly stymied in Game 1 loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Chief sweeper in Game Four demolition•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Drains winning bucket at buzzer in Game 3•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes off for 43 points in Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in crucial Game 1 victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....