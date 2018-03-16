Cavaliers' LeBron James: Another stellar effort for naught Thursday
James posted 35 points (15-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 41 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
There were plenty of individual highlights for James in the loss, including a spectacular first-quarter dunk over Jusuf Nurkic and the 400th double-double of his career, a feat only five other players in NBA history have accomplished. The perennial All-Star's scoring tally was also his fourth of at least 30 points in March, a month during which he's equaling a season-best figure of 29.6 points on an impressive 53.7 percent shooting, including 43.5 percent from three-point range. As customary, James is putting the bulk of the offensive responsibility on his shoulders, and even more so Thursday given the short-handed nature of the rotation. Factoring in his production against Portland, he's complementing his aforementioned scoring average with 10.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks across eight March games.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in victory•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Productive again despite double-digit loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in Friday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: May not be human•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes for game-high 31 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Notches triple-double in loss•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...