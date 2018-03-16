Cavaliers' LeBron James: Another stellar effort for naught Thursday

James posted 35 points (15-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 41 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

There were plenty of individual highlights for James in the loss, including a spectacular first-quarter dunk over Jusuf Nurkic and the 400th double-double of his career, a feat only five other players in NBA history have accomplished. The perennial All-Star's scoring tally was also his fourth of at least 30 points in March, a month during which he's equaling a season-best figure of 29.6 points on an impressive 53.7 percent shooting, including 43.5 percent from three-point range. As customary, James is putting the bulk of the offensive responsibility on his shoulders, and even more so Thursday given the short-handed nature of the rotation. Factoring in his production against Portland, he's complementing his aforementioned scoring average with 10.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks across eight March games.