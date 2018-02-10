Cavaliers' LeBron James: Another triple-double in Friday's win

James scored 22 points (8-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 18 assists and 12 rebounds in 41 minutes during Friday's 123-107 win over the Hawks.

With the Cavs' trade-deadline acquisitions not yet ready to suit up, King James took on an even larger role than usual, recording his second straight triple-double and 10th of the season. The reinforcements will arrive Sunday in Boston, but expect LeBron to continue shouldering a massive usage rate until the likes of Rodney Hood and George Hill are up to speed.