Cavaliers' LeBron James: Back in game after facial laceration

James suffered a cut on his face during Wednesday's game against the Nets. He went to the locker room to receive stitches but returned to the game, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.

The cut is apparently relatively serious, though it didn't prevent him from coming back to Wednesday's game. More updates on the injury should come after the contest or in the days that follow.

