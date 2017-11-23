Cavaliers' LeBron James: Back in game after facial laceration
James suffered a cut on his face during Wednesday's game against the Nets. He went to the locker room to receive stitches but returned to the game, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.
The cut is apparently relatively serious, though it didn't prevent him from coming back to Wednesday's game. More updates on the injury should come after the contest or in the days that follow.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects tenth double-double•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 33, double-doubles in loss to Rockets•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Excused from shootaround, will play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects season-high 57 points in victory•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Turnovers dampen Wednesday's effort•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Double-doubles with on 16 points in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...