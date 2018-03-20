Cavaliers' LeBron James: Blows up for 40 points Monday
James registered 40 points (16-29 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's 124-117 win over the Bucks.
Nothing new to see here from James, as he continues to post triple-doubles with ease. It would be nice to see the turnovers diminish a little bit, but when there is a forward running the point and having the ball in his hands for most of the game, turnovers are to be expected, and owners certainly can't complain with what he does when he does have the ball.
