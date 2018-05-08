Cavaliers' LeBron James: Chief sweeper in Game Four demolition
James had 29 points (12-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 128-93 victory over the Raptors.
James was at his dynamic best Tuesday as the Cavaliers thrashed the Raptors to complete a sweep in their second-round playoff series. This one was never in doubt and the Raptors players are going to continue to have nightmares about LeBron as he ended their season prematurely once again. James will get a short rest now as the 76ers and Celtics continue to battle it out in their respective series with Game Five heading back to Boston.
