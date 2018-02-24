Cavaliers' LeBron James: Coasts to triple-double versus Memphis
James scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 112-89 win over Memphis.
James attempted his fewest field goal attempts in three weeks in this one, instead focusing on setting up his teammates and rounding out his triple-double with his highest rebound total in nearly three months. He seems to be enjoying life since the team's trade deadline bonanza, as a more well-rounded supporting cast seems to have taken the pressure off their star player. James has averaged 27.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists over four games since the arrival of the team's new acquisitions.
