Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects double-double Friday
James scored 27 points (11-25 FG, 2-9 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with eight rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 97-95 loss to Indiana.
While the Cavaliers have dropped four out of their last six games, James did dig himself out of what was, by his own lofty standard, a scoring slump with a game-high 27 points Friday. Averaging 22.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists over his previous five games, the forward responded with a well-rounded stat line against Indiana. While his rebounding and assist numbers prior to Friday are solid marks, they are slightly less than what is expected of James, who is putting up 8.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds for the season. With Friday's effort, he has hit closer to replicating his secondary stats outside of scoring.
