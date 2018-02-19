Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects MVP in All-Star game
James finished with 29 points (12-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 148-145 victory over Team Stephen in the All-Star game.
James collected the Most Valuable Player award in Sunday's All-Star game, leading his team to victory in a spirited encounter. The new format seems to have rejuvenated the format with this game seeing plenty of defense and even a number of free-throw attempts. James appears ready to go for the playoff push, and with the injection of new talent around him, should be primed to finish the season as a top-five fantasy asset.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Erupts for game-high 37 in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Just misses triple-double versus Celtics•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Another triple-double in Friday's win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Posts triple-double, hits game-winner Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Totals 25 points Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Sits in fourth quarter Saturday•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...