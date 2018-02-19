Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects MVP in All-Star game

James finished with 29 points (12-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 148-145 victory over Team Stephen in the All-Star game.

James collected the Most Valuable Player award in Sunday's All-Star game, leading his team to victory in a spirited encounter. The new format seems to have rejuvenated the format with this game seeing plenty of defense and even a number of free-throw attempts. James appears ready to go for the playoff push, and with the injection of new talent around him, should be primed to finish the season as a top-five fantasy asset.