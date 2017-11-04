Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects season-high 57 points in victory

James scored 57 points (23-34 FG, 2-4 3PT, 9-9 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks over 42 minutes in Friday's 130-122 win against Washington.

In addition to his sixth double-double of the season, James lit up the Washington defense for a season-high 57 points. The small forward shouldered the bulk of Cleveland's offensive load while hitting 67.6 percent of his shots from the floor. Owners can take solace in the fact that James is capable of turning in elite performances like Friday's while Cleveland works through its early season struggles.