Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects tenth double-double

James scored 39 points (17-26 FG, 4-9 3PT, 1-5 FT) 14 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 46 minutes in Friday's 118-113 win over the Clippers.

To date, James has been a very efficient shooter (57.9 percent). However, the forward was otherworldly from the floor on Friday en route to a game-high 39 points on 17-of-26 shooting for 65.3 percent from the field. In addition, James collected 14 rebounds for his tenth double-double of the season. Nothing short of dominant offensively, James was in a league of his own versus the Clippers on Friday.