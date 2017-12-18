Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects triple-double Sunday

James scored 20 points (8-23 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, 15 assists and one block across 41 minutes in Sunday's 106-99 win against Washington.

James' second triple-double in as many games is the latest contribution to what has been an otherworldly statistical run. Aside from scoring 20-plus points in 14 straight games, the forward has elevated his overall game in December. For the month, James is averaging 27.4 points, 11.3 assists and 9.4 rebounds in nine games. With three triple-doubles and two double-doubles in his last nine games, James is a statistical dream for fantasy owners as he fills out his individual box score on a nightly basis.