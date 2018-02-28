Cavaliers' LeBron James: Collects triple-double Tuesday

James scored 31 points (13-25 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 win against Brooklyn.

After clinching his 12th triple-double of the season Tuesday, James ended up finishing the month of February averaging a triple-double. In 10 games, the forward averaged 27.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists. Since the roster overhaul, James is averaging 29.1 points, 9.5 assists and 10.6 rebounds in his last six games. Given all of the changes that Cleveland has made since the trade deadline, the Cavaliers need James to continue putting up these numbers.