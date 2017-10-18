Cavaliers' LeBron James: Completes triple-double in dramatic win

James posted 29 points (12-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, 11 assists and three blocked shots across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 102-99 win over the Celtics.

Although his presence in this game was in doubt, James participated in the morning shootaround and was good to go. He ushered in the 2017 season with a bang, as his 56th career triple-double helped him lead the team in all categories except steals. Most of James' impressive plays came when dishing out dimes, with the highlight reel-worthy flip to Jeff Green in the paint particularly standing out. The All-Star almost single-handedly fended off a late-game charge by the Celtics to take the win. Though he's certainly surrounded by a different cast of characters, his first real action with Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder didn't seem to faze him one bit. The Cavs will travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Wednesday, where James will be a must-start in all formats.