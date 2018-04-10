Cavaliers' LeBron James: Dazzles with 26 points and 11 assists
James posted 26 points (7=16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 123-109 win over the Knicks.
James was actually outscored by Kevin Love but the King has been lights-out leading into the playoff run, as he's almost single-handedly put the team back in contention in several games. James didn't have Enes Kanter to yap with on the floor tonight so he just let his shot do the talking instead. The Cavs are locked into the Number four spot and there's little to play for in their last game, but you can probably count on James to play the 82nd game anyway since he's played 81 already.
