Cavaliers' LeBron James: Dazzles with 37 points in win
James posted 37 points (14-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's121-114 win over the Nets.
James reached 2,000 points for the 10th time in his career, a mark only equaled by Michael Jordan and Karl Malone in NBA history. There's simply no way to stop The King lately, and the Cavs have followed suit with a fifth straight win. Although he 'just' recorded a double-double on Sunday, he's averaging just below a triple-double on the season. The only question for James is whether or not he will take a rest day as the season comes to a close.
