Cavaliers' LeBron James: Dominates in Tuesday's win

James poured in 25 points (11-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-114 win over the Hawks.

James matched his career high in assists, and he is averaging a career-best 9.0 dimes through 28 appearances this season. Furthermore, he is posting career highs in field-goal percentage (58.3), three-point percentage (42.2), and threes per game (2.0).