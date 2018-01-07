Cavaliers' LeBron James: Dominates on both ends of the floor in win

James recorded 33 points (12-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, six steals and a blocked shot in 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 win over the Magic.

James was sensational Saturday and fell one assist short of his eighth triple-double this season. His six steals in the game marked a season-high and it was James' 17th game where he grabbed 10 rebounds or more. With Isaiah Thomas returning to form we should start to see the Cavs' full potential, and trade rumors involving DeAndre Jordan are certainly intriguing for James and company. Regardless of who's in the lineup, LeBron will keep putting up elite numbers for fantasy owners every time he takes the floor.