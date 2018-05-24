Cavaliers' LeBron James: Double-doubles despite tired effort
James had 26 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 96-83 loss to Boston.
James was once again the only Cavalier to warrant talking about in the lackluster loss to Boston in Game Five. James looked quite fatigued at times throughout the game and despite his solid line, was really a non-factor. The series now heads back to Cleveland for Game Six which is an elimination game for the Cavaliers and James is going to need to summon all his strength if he is to prevent the Celtics from advancing to the NBA Finals.
