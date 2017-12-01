Cavaliers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in win Thursday
James scored 24 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks over 38 minutes in Thursday's 121-114 win over Atlanta.
James capped off the month of November with his 14th double-double of the season. For the month, he averaged an impressive 29.6 points, 8.4 assists and 8.6 rebounds. While James has shouldered the load offensively, his assist and rebounding numbers have been phenomenal over the last 15 games. When Isaiah Thomas makes his Cleveland debut, James' assist numbers may take a hit as his point-forward duties could be slightly reduced.
