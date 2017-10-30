Cavaliers' LeBron James: Double-doubles with on 16 points in loss
James registered 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 114-95 loss to the Knicks.
James' last two outings of 16 and 18 points are present a true rarity. One would have to back two seasons to January of 2016 to find the last time James scored less than 20 points in consecutive games. While that definitely illustrates the All-Star's consistency, it also comes at a time when the Cavs aren't winning. In the past when they've had this problem, it's usually been because James has been too generous with the ball and not taking control in key moments. Coach Tyronn Lue is probably going to try to drive this home on their upcoming two-day break before they face the Pacers. Expect a comeback stat line from James on Wednesday.
