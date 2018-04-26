Cavaliers' LeBron James: Drains Game 5 Buzzer-Beater

James collected 44 points (14-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 15-15 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 victory over the Pacers.

James caught an inbound pass with three seconds left only to pull up from three and swish the game-winner that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. James continues to shoulder the load for the Cavs in every way possible, including shooting a perfect 100 percent from the charity stripe in Game 5.