Cavaliers' LeBron James: Drains Game 5 Buzzer-Beater
James collected 44 points (14-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 15-15 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 victory over the Pacers.
James caught an inbound pass with three seconds left only to pull up from three and swish the game-winner that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. James continues to shoulder the load for the Cavs in every way possible, including shooting a perfect 100 percent from the charity stripe in Game 5.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Spearheads Game 4 win with double-double•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Totals 28 points in Game 3 loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 46 points in 40 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in first up loss•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 10 points in 11 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Likely to see limited minutes•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....