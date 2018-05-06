Cavaliers' LeBron James: Drains winning bucket at buzzer in Game 3

James registered 38 points (14-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block across 41 minutes during Cleveland's 105-103 win over the Raptors in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

James capped off yet another jaw-dropping postseason performance by calmly driving toward the basket and draining a game-winning bucket off the glass at the buzzer. The perennial All-Star and future Hall of Famer once again led all scorers and has now eclipsed the 30-point mark in six of the Cavs' 10 playoff contests. James has also shot over 50.0 percent on six occasions during the postseason as well, and he's been a virtual lock for more than 20 shot attempts per game. He'll look to help the Cavs accomplish the series sweep in Monday's Game 4.