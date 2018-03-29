Cavaliers' LeBron James: Drops 41 points in Wednesday's win
James recorded 41 points (14-26 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes during a 118-105 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.
James bounced back from a bit of quiet performance from him on Tuesday to drop 41 points, which marked his second-highest scoring total on the season. He also fell just two assists shy of a triple-double and the four three-pointers made marked his best total from downtown since March 7. These types of performances have been the norm for James lately, and really all season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Quiet in loss Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Dazzles with 37 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Scores 27 in three quarters of play•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Goes off for 35 points, 17 assists•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Blows up for 40 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Struggled from the line in victory•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.