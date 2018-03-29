Cavaliers' LeBron James: Drops 41 points in Wednesday's win

James recorded 41 points (14-26 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes during a 118-105 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

James bounced back from a bit of quiet performance from him on Tuesday to drop 41 points, which marked his second-highest scoring total on the season. He also fell just two assists shy of a triple-double and the four three-pointers made marked his best total from downtown since March 7. These types of performances have been the norm for James lately, and really all season.

