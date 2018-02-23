Cavaliers' LeBron James: Drops game-high 32 in Thursday's loss
James scored 32 points (13-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT) while adding nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 loss to the Wizards.
He very nearly dragged the Cavs to a comeback win, scoring the team's final 14 points, but the lack of support eventually caught up with the team -- only two of James' teammates even managed to score in double digits on the night. He's averaging 28.9 points, 11.3 assists, 9.3 boards and 1.5 three-pointers in four games since the front office remade the roster around him, but at some point someone will have to start providing consistent secondary scoring if Cleveland is going to repeat as Eastern Conference champs.
