Cavaliers' LeBron James: Erupts for 44 points in triple-double

James erupted for 44 points (17-29 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block during the Cavaliers' 132-130 loss at Philadelphia on Friday.

James almost single-handily brought the Cavaliers back from a 30-point deficit Friday with his 18th triple-double of the season. His 44 points were also the most he has scored since dropping a whopping 57 points at Washington back on Nov. 3. Currently, the 32-year-old is averaging 27.7 points, 9.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds during his 14th NBA season. James and the Cavaliers travel to Madison Square Garden on Monday to face New York.

